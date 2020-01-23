Chiefs HC Andy Reid 'Proud' of Doug Pederson for Eagles' Super Bowl Win

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is headed back to the Super Bowl 15 seasons after leading the Philadelphia Eagles there.

The Eagles and Reid parted ways after the 2012 season, but Reid said on SportsRadio 94WIP (h/t John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia) that he didn't harbor any ill will when his former team won the Super Bowl two years ago under head coach Doug Pederson.

"If it's for my guys and my city that I lived in, I want the best for them," Reid said.

"I was so proud of Doug and the job that he did," he added. "I loved my time in Philadelphia. I loved every minute of it."

Pederson played quarterback for the 1999 Eagles under Reid.

He was also the Green Bay Packers' backup or third-string quarterback from 1995-98 while Reid worked as an offensive assistant in various capacities under head coach Mike Holmgren. Reid was Pederson's quarterbacks coach from 1997-98.

Pederson later joined Reid's Eagles coaching staff in 2009 as an offensive quality control coordinator. He became the team's quarterbacks coach from 2011-12 before leaving Philadelphia after Reid's departure.

Mark Eckel of NJ Advance Media reported that Reid recommended Pederson for the Eagles job in 2016.

The latest news surrounding the two involves the Chiefs reportedly being prepared to block the Eagles from speaking with Kansas City quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka about the open Philadelphia offensive coordinator position, which became available after the team parted ways with Mike Groh.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer provided more information:

"The Eagles hadn't made a formal request to meet with Kafka, but they had learned through various channels that the Chiefs were prepared to block him from interviewing, sources said. Reid has a long history of shielding his assistants dating back to his tenure with the Eagles.

"While a jump from quarterbacks coach to a coordinator would represent a promotion for Kafka, NFL teams aren't restricted from blocking assistants unless they are vying for a head-coaching job. Kafka wouldn't likely have the opportunity to call plays even if he had interest in the Eagles' position."

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that Kafka may receive a new title in Kansas City.

Reid's Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2 in Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. Pederson's Eagles made the playoffs for the third straight year after an NFC East-winning campaign before losing to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Round.