Knicks Trade Rumors: Hornets' Malik Monk Seen by Some Execs as 'Worth Pursuing'

Some members of the New York Knicks organization reportedly view Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Malik Monk as a "target worth pursuing" ahead of the 2020 NBA trade deadline Feb. 6.

SNY's Ian Begley reported the update Thursday, though it's unclear whether the Knicks and Hornets have discussed the 2017 first-round pick.

New York has been seeking a starter-level player on the trade market but aren't willing to part with any key building blocks like RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and Kevin Knox, per Begley.

Monk may represent a perfect buy-low target for general manager Scott Perry, who—along with team president Steve Mills—has come under fire for the team's failed offseason free-agent pursuits and a poor first half of the 2019-20 season (12-33 record).

The 21-year-old University of Kentucky product was selected by the Hornets with the 11th overall pick in the 2017 draft. He hasn't met the expectations of a lottery pick, though.

Monk is averaging 8.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 42.9 percent from the field across 43 appearances off the bench for Charlotte this season. Those numbers are only slightly up from his career figures over his first two seasons.

He's mostly struggled with his outside shot. He's shooting just 25.2 percent from beyond the arc while attempting 3.4 threes per game, a major drain on his offensive efficiency.

"That's why I'll be mad at myself really sometimes because we can't score sometimes and I come out there and will be bulls---ting," Monk told Roderick Boone of The Athletic on Tuesday. "So that's just me. I'll be mad at myself. But I've just got to grow up, man."

He shot 39.7 percent on three-pointers during his only collegiate season with the Wildcats, but that number has dropped to 31.8 percent through 720 attempts in the NBA.

It's unclear whether the Hornets would be willing to move him, but a change of scenery to reset his career wouldn't hurt. He'd likely play major minutes during the season's second half in New York after being limited to a small reserve role in Charlotte.

Even if the Knicks can't acquire Monk, he represents exactly the type of asset they should be looking to add before the deadline: underperforming young players with untapped potential.