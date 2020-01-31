B/R Football Ranks: The 10 Best Deals of the January Transfer Window

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

The 2020 January transfer window was pure, unfiltered chaos. Teams collectively spent hundreds of millions—sometimes calmly, but often not.

It's hard to strike a smart deal in this window; it literally exists as an emergency, midway point for those in need. But you can do it if you put the work in beforehand, and some clubs enter February having struck superb deals.

We've scoured the list of sealed transfers and picked out our top 10. Quality or potential of player is important, as is the price paid, but other circumstances factor in, too. All is explained below.

Some ground rules:

No loan deals, full stop. Some good ones were struck— Gedson Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur, Tomas Soucek to West Ham United and Carles Alena to Real Betis among them—but they've been left aside here.

Pre -existing loan deals that have been made permanent this month—like Duvan Zapata to Atalanta, or Aaron Mooy to Brighton & Hove Albion—were also ignored.

Finally, no moves struck in principle now ahead of a summer move were considered. That's Dejan Kulusevski to Juventus off the table.

Only deals which saw a player join a European club are considered.

Honourable Mentions

Marin Pongracic | RB Salzburg to Wolfsburg | €10m

Stanislav Lobotka | Celta Vigo to Napoli | €20m

Steven Bergwijn | PSV Eindhoven to Tottenham | €30m

Bruno Fernandes | Sporting CP to Manchester United | €55m

10. Raul de Tomas, 25, Forward

Benfica to Espanyol for €20 million

It's rare, but on odd occasions, a transfer truly can benefit all parties equally. The case of Raul de Tomas to Espanyol is one of those.

He was sold from Real Madrid to Benfica for the same price last summer but never really found a footing—one sensational Champions League goal aside. This was partially due to his playing out of position, and it became increasingly clear Benfica's best formula didn't include him.

So, a return to Spain, with a club who are bottom of La Liga and have been crying out for goalscoring help. He's started by netting two in two, and the Catalan side have earned four points in those games. His aggression and tenacity change the tone of the attack, as his predatory instincts add a sharper edge.

Meanwhile, Benfica make their money back and write off what was essentially a mistake derived from poor planning, rather than talent misevaluation.

9. Bruno Guimaraes, 22, Midfielder

Athletico Paranaense to Lyon for €20 million

Lyon dipped their toes in the Brazilian market last summer, signing midfielder Jean Lucas from Flamengo for €8 million. January then saw them return for another: Bruno Guimaraes of Athletico Paranaense.

Jean Lucas hasn't exactly set the world alight, so they'll be hoping Bruno gets going more quickly. His performances at the Olympic qualifiers in Colombia certainly offer plenty of promise. He looked assured and cool on the ball in midfield no matter the scenario.

He's pretty well-rounded, able to dictate the tempo of play and take plenty of touches of the ball, or surge forward and penetrate space. He's strong, reasonably mobile and doesn't tire.

At 22, he's a little older than many Brazilian prospects who cross the ocean. Lyon will hope that results in a smoother transition and quick start.

8. Exequiel Palacios, 21, Midfielder

River Plate to Bayer Leverkusen for €15 million

Leverkusen have been aggressive in their pursuit of young talent over the last few years, and their scope has steadily expanded from Europe to the South American market of late.

The first major deal was struck in 2018 as Paulinho joined from Vasco da Gama for €20 million. This winter, they've struck another: Palacios joins from River Plate for €15 million.

The 21-year-old already has four caps for his country and has played in a Copa Libertadores final, in the process showcasing great energy (both on and off the ball), a sweet range of passing and a habit of arriving at the right time in the box.

He profiles extremely well for Leverkusen's style, which requires midfielders to do a bit of everything, and should be a big success in Germany.

7. Diego Demme, 28, Midfielder

RB Leipzig to Napoli for £9 million

By no measure is Demme's move to Napoli to play for Gennaro Gattuso a sexy transfer—but it is an incredibly smart one, and a little bit heartwarming too.

The smart element: Demme has been a constant for Leipzig in midfield for the last half-decade, starting at least 70 percent of league games in each of the last five seasons. His craft is one of simplicity, tenacity and leadership—three things that Gattuso will truly value in Naples.

The heartwarming bit: His father is a big Napoli fan, per Bundesliga commentator Kevin Hatchard, and he was named Diego after Diego Maradona, Napoli legend.

Leipzig have taken a risk here. Yes, moving Demme on will create more room for Tyler Adams and Amadou Haidara to play and flourish—and it's arguable their paths were being blocked to an extent—but they'll miss his professionalism and consistency as they angle for a German title.

6. Sander Berge, 21, Midfielder

Genk to Sheffield United for €23.5m

Berge spent much of January being linked to Manchester United. In fact, a 15-year-old goalkeeper in the back of a car arriving at the club's training ground was mistaken for him at one stage, per the Sun—though that was the day we truly found out the Red Devils wouldn't be scooping him up.

With the path clear, Sheffield United have stepped forward and secured his signature. What a signing this is.

Berge is the latest player to take the step from Belgium to the Premier League, with clubs clearly comfortable with the transition—perhaps because the top teams play Europa League and Champions League football, giving you a good sample size at the top level.

Berge stuck out literally because he's a huge presence—6'4", colossal, strong in the air. His long legs break up so many passes and win so many contested balls, and he's a good line-breaking passer too.

Five years ago, had you told Blades fans they'd be signing one of the finest central midfield prospects in Europe for a fee in excess of £20 million, they'd have laughed in your face. How times change.

5. Reinier, 18, Midfielder

Flamengo to Real Madrid for €30 million

Real Madrid are obsessed with finding the next Neymar. That's why they're actively hoovering up the best teenage Brazilian talents that emerge, and Reinier is the latest to follow in Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo's footsteps.

He impressed sparingly for Flamengo, as they wisely tempered his introduction to senior football over the back half of 2019. In those cameos he flashed jaw-dropping potential, though, playing clever passes, scoring spectacular goals and producing ingenious flicks. His talent would not remain a secret for long.

For Brazil's under-17s, he was unleashed to full effect, and hold back he did not. He scored 40-yard chips, robbed centre-backs of possession and then finished one-on-one, and played strikers in for chances constantly.

He's currently in Colombia helping Brazil qualify for the Olympics, brushing shoulders with players four or five years older than him. He's so much better than them, it's ridiculous.

4. Dani Olmo, 21, Forward

Dinamo Zagreb to RB Leipzig for €30 million, per the Sun

Coming into January, Olmo was recognised as one of the true prizes of the window. That he would depart Zagreb was certain; the only question was where he'd end up.

RB Leipzig won the battle for his signature. Although they've spent a pretty penny in the process, the Spaniard will prove worth the investment.

After he starred for his country in the European Under-21 Championship last summer, B/R picked him out as a Champions League breakout candidate for 2019-20.

Zagreb finished bottom of their group, but there was still room for Olmo to impress: two goals, one assist and a whole host of mazy dribbles that summed up his technical, creative ability.

Leipzig won't be his final destination in his career, but they'll enjoy him while they can.

3. Takumi Minamino, 25, Forward

RB Salzburg to Liverpool for €8.5m

Heading into this winter, Liverpool only had one clear need: another body to enter the attacking rotation.

That need has existed for a while, but finding the right man for the job has been extremely difficult. He has to be good enough to play consistently for the Reds if required, but not so good that he can feel aggrieved by spending time on the bench.

Fortunately for Jurgen Klopp, he essentially stumbled head-first into a solution at the back end of 2019: Takumi Minamino tormented his back line in October and December Champions League matches, almost making the decision for him.

He was signed so swiftly, he had a shirt number by December 19 and was ready to play in the FA Cup on January 5.

His dribbling qualities, nose for goal and relentless off-the-ball pressing will now benefit Liverpool, not hinder them. And he'll be able to fill in on either flank if one of the big guns goes down.

2. Christian Eriksen, 27, Midfielder

Tottenham to Inter Milan for €20 million

€20 million for a player of Eriksen's undoubted quality is an incredible deal for Inter. Contractual circumstances have paved the path for it, so in one sense they're fortunate, but the Dane was there to be bought by anyone—and it's the Nerazzurri who got the deal over the line.

It should be noted that Eriksen's form over the last six months has been indifferent, to say the least, but a player who agitates for a move and fails rarely then plugs straight back in and performs to a high level.

The Eriksen Inter have purchased will be the one we grew used to up until mid-2019—the one whose incisive playmaking abilities and set-piece prowess decide games.

Inter have bought a fringe elite-tier creator at a prime age, and he could be the piece that sparks their title challenge again.

1. Erling Haaland, 19, Forward

RB Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund for €20m

After scoring eight goals in the Champions League group stage—one against Liverpool, three against Napoli and three in a blazing hat-trick against Genk—it was a matter of when, not if, Haaland moved on from RB Salzburg in January.

A race ensued for his signature; B/R's Dean Jones reported Manchester United, Juventus and more asked the question, but Borussia Dortmund were the lucky winners, convincing him to swap the Austrian Bundesliga for its German counterpart.

He stepped off the bench on his debut against Augsburg and scored a hat-trick, turning the game on its head in thrilling fashion. It saw the buzz surrounding his name hit overdrive.

Some have picked holes in the deal that took Haaland to Dortmund. His agent made bank; his father took a cut; and he has a buyout clause of €60 million, allowing him to use the club as a stepping stone.

But in simple terms, Dortmund have done what they had to in order to recruit the best young striking talent in the world. They'll get at least 18 months from him and then spin a profit, perhaps with a trophy win sandwiched between.

