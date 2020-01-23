Hugo Lloris, Heung-Min Son Dismiss Tottenham, Jose Mourinho Unrest Rumours

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris and star forward Heung-Min Son have played down reports of disharmony in the squad under manager Jose Mourinho.

After a strong start to life in charge of the north London club, Spurs' form has been inconsistent of late. Mourinho would have at least been pleased with the team's display on Wednesday, as they got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Norwich City.

When asked about possible unrest in the group following that encounter, Lloris said there's a positive feeling among the players, per James Westwood of Goal: "The atmosphere is great. I can tell you all the players are ready to fight for the new manager and his staff."

Lloris also said Mourinho is "one of the best managers in the world."

Son echoed the thoughts of the Frenchman: "Everyone is happy, the work is good. We are a group that is always positive. Of course, we want results to be better, we need more points, but we are more than happy. Unbelievably happy. We are lucky to have such a positive group."

Here are the highlights from the win on Wednesday, with goals from Dele Alli and Son either side of Teemu Pukki's penalty for the Canaries:

The win over the Premier League's bottom club was enough for Spurs to move up into sixth place in the standings, although they have only won three of their last nine games in all competitions.

Per Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard, Spurs were arguably fortunate to take all three points against Norwich, too:

Kilpatrick noted there have been some stories emerging regarding a possible spat between Mourinho and Danny Rose, who was left out of the squad for Saturday's stalemate with Watford:

"Standard Sport understands that Rose went to Mourinho's office on Friday to demand an explanation for not being named in the XI for Saturday’s 0-0 at Vicarage Road, where young centre-half Japhet Tanganga filled in at left-back. Rose felt he was fit to play, but Mourinho reasoned that a minor back problem meant he was not in a condition to face a physical Hornets side."

Mourinho denied there was any rift between the pair ahead of the showdown with Norwich:

Despite the recent downturn in form for Tottenham, there's still plenty for them to play for in the Premier League. They're just six points behind Chelsea in fourth spot, in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League and face Southampton in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Mourinho formerly held a reputation for excelling in crunch matches, and Spurs will face a number of those in the coming months. It's in those types of contest where we're likely to see if the players are fully behind him.