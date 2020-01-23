Jrue Holiday Calls Zion Williamson's Pelicans Debut 'Pretty Elite'

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans veteran guard Jrue Holiday was the man of the hour after matching his season-high with 36 points against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday evening.

Holiday saw the spotlight shift and fixate squarely on Pelicans rookie No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson as he made his NBA regular-season debut Wednesday night:

The 2009 first-round pick sunk a career-high seven three-pointers in New Orleans' 126-116 win Monday night but was more impressed by Williamson going 4-of-4 from deep in Wednesday's 121-117 loss to San Antonio:

Willamson's four threes all came in the fourth quarter. The 19-year-old drilled 17 consecutive fourth-quarter points en route to tying Brandon Ingram for a team-high 22 points in the game.

Williamson's debut was delayed by a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee that required arthroscopic knee surgery on Oct. 21. He started this game and played 18 minutes.

According to Elias Sports (h/t ESPN Stats & Info), Williamson became the first player to go a perfect 4-of-4 from three-point range in an NBA debut and logged the most points in a Pelicans debut (Anthony Davis' 21 points on Oct. 31, 2012, was the previous record).

The 17-28 Pelicans will next host the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.