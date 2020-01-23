Jrue Holiday Calls Zion Williamson's Pelicans Debut 'Pretty Elite'

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IJanuary 23, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 22: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans high-fives Jrue Holiday #11 of the New Orleans Pelicans after the game against the San Antonio Spurs on January 22, 2020 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)
Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans veteran guard Jrue Holiday was the man of the hour after matching his season-high with 36 points against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday evening.

Holiday saw the spotlight shift and fixate squarely on Pelicans rookie No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson as he made his NBA regular-season debut Wednesday night:

The 2009 first-round pick sunk a career-high seven three-pointers in New Orleans' 126-116 win Monday night but was more impressed by Williamson going 4-of-4 from deep in Wednesday's 121-117 loss to San Antonio:

Willamson's four threes all came in the fourth quarter. The 19-year-old drilled 17 consecutive fourth-quarter points en route to tying Brandon Ingram for a team-high 22 points in the game.

Williamson's debut was delayed by a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee that required arthroscopic knee surgery on Oct. 21. He started this game and played 18 minutes.

According to Elias Sports (h/t ESPN Stats & Info), Williamson became the first player to go a perfect 4-of-4 from three-point range in an NBA debut and logged the most points in a Pelicans debut (Anthony Davis' 21 points on Oct. 31, 2012, was the previous record).

The 17-28 Pelicans will next host the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

Related

    Zion’s Debut, Hot Streak Not Enough as Pelicans Lose 121-117 to Spurs

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Zion’s Debut, Hot Streak Not Enough as Pelicans Lose 121-117 to Spurs

    The Bird Writes
    via The Bird Writes

    Gentry Explains Why He Took Zion Out Late in the 4th vs. Spurs

    Pels HC said the medical people told him 'that was it' for Zion: 'I wouldn't have taken him out if I wasn't told to'

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Gentry Explains Why He Took Zion Out Late in the 4th vs. Spurs

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Watch Zion Dominate vs. Spurs in NBA Debut

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Watch Zion Dominate vs. Spurs in NBA Debut

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Zion Erupts in 4th of Debut but Spurs Hold Off Pelicans

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Zion Erupts in 4th of Debut but Spurs Hold Off Pelicans

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report