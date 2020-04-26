5-Star DE Prospect Dylan Brooks Commits to Tennessee over Alabama, Auburn

Credit: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

Dylan Brooks, a 5-star defensive end, committed to Tennessee.

He announced his decision Sunday on Twitter:

Brooks was highly touted and received 29 offers. He was recruited by top-tier programs such as Alabama, Auburn LSU, Oklahoma, Florida, Florida State and Oregon. According to 247Sports, the Handley High School (Roanoke, Alabama) product ranks first among Alabama 2021 football recruits, second among 2021 weak-side defensive ends and 26th overall in the 2021 class.

Brooks visited Alabama in Sept. 2019 and LSU in Oct. 2019 and came away impressed with both programs:

However, Tennessee won out in the end.

247Sports national writer Charles Power evaluated Brooks in April 2019, projecting him to eventually enter the NFL as a second-rounder and comparing him to Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb. For context, Chubb went fifth overall in 2018.

Power's evaluation read, in part:

"Uses a quick first step off the snap to blow by over-matched offensive tackles along with closing speed to track down quarterbacks and ball carriers in pursuit. Shows physicality at the point of attack and finishes plays in the backfield with authority. Has a natural pass-rushing skill set with dip and bend around the edge. Is also strong against the run."

At Tennessee, Brooks might be able to make an immediate impact. Darel Middleton, LaTrell Bumphus, Matthew Butler and Aubrey Solomon are all seniors, so Derrick Ansley will have to replace some key pieces along the defensive line in 2021.

