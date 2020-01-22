Anthony Davis, LeBron James Lead Lakers to Win vs. RJ Barrett-Less Knicks

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Their last time out, the Los Angeles Lakers were embarrassed in arguably their worst loss of the season against the Boston Celtics.

A trip to Madison Square Garden righted the ship.

Anthony Davis scored 28 points and LeBron James added 21, leading the Lakers to a 100-92 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

It was a stark contrast to James' last appearance at the Basketball Mecca last March, which saw his buzzer-beater blocked by Mario Hezonja to cap off the worst quarter of his professional career. The lasting image of James, slumped over in a combination of exhaustion and frustration after being unable to vanquish the lowly Knicks, led some to wonder if we were seeing the death of his prime in realtime.

We know by now all of the handwringing was premature. James is once again back to playing MVP-level basketball while leading the Lakers to the best record in the Western Conference.

The Knicks remain the same cellar dwellers they were during that March meeting and have lost nine of their last 11.

The Knicks host the Raptors on Friday, while the Lakers play Brooklyn in the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday.

