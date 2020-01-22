Anthony Davis, LeBron James Lead Lakers to Win vs. RJ Barrett-Less Knicks

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) goes up for two points as New York Knicks forward Taj Gibson (67) is restrained by a Lakers defender, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Their last time out, the Los Angeles Lakers were embarrassed in arguably their worst loss of the season against the Boston Celtics.

A trip to Madison Square Garden righted the ship.

Anthony Davis scored 28 points and LeBron James added 21, leading the Lakers to a 100-92 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

It was a stark contrast to James' last appearance at the Basketball Mecca last March, which saw his buzzer-beater blocked by Mario Hezonja to cap off the worst quarter of his professional career. The lasting image of James, slumped over in a combination of exhaustion and frustration after being unable to vanquish the lowly Knicks, led some to wonder if we were seeing the death of his prime in realtime.

We know by now all of the handwringing was premature. James is once again back to playing MVP-level basketball while leading the Lakers to the best record in the Western Conference.

The Knicks remain the same cellar dwellers they were during that March meeting and have lost nine of their last 11.

       

What's Next?

The Knicks host the Raptors on Friday, while the Lakers play Brooklyn in the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Will Zion Eventually Become Face of the NBA?

    Before his NBA debut tonight, our writer breaks down if Zion will eventually take LeBron's place as league's marquee player ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Will Zion Eventually Become Face of the NBA?

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Derrick Jones Jr. in Dunk Contest

    Heat forward accepts invitation to participate in All-Star Weekend contest ✈️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Derrick Jones Jr. in Dunk Contest

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Kobe: There Are WNBA Players Who Could Play in NBA

    'Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Elena Della Donne. There's a lot of great players out there, so they could certainly keep up with them'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kobe: There Are WNBA Players Who Could Play in NBA

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Midseason Awards

    MVP, ROY, DPOY and more...agree with our takes?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R's Midseason Awards

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report