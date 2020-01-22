Report: Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. Accepts Invite to 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Report: Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. Accepts Invite to 2020 NBA Slam Dunk ContestJanuary 22, 2020
The NBA Slam Dunk Contest has a second participant, with Miami Heat wing Derrick Jones Jr. reportedly joining Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium:
Jones can jump out of the gym:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
