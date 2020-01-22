Knicks' James Dolan Covered David Stern Memorial Costs at Radio City Music Hall

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

New York Knicks owner James Dolan reportedly covered all expenses for David Stern's memorial service Tuesday, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

Dolan's company owns Radio City Music Hall, which hosted the event.

ESPN's Rachel Nichols provided more details behind the location choice:

The Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers also canceled practice Tuesday to allow players to attend the ceremony, per Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Stern served as NBA commissioner from 1984-2014 and was considered instrumental in helping grow the league during his tenure in charge. He died on Jan. 1 at the age of 77 after suffering a brain hemorrhage on Dec. 12.

Three weeks later, the league held the well-attended service to celebrate Stern's life, as Dave McMenamin of ESPN described:

"A crowd of thousands filled the lower bowl at Radio City Music Hall, as people from all corners of the sport -- players and coaches, referees and agents, public relations staffers and journalists, family and friends, league executives and team employees, Hall of Famers and the entire current New York Knicks roster -- gathered to honor Stern's 30-year tenure running the NBA."

Current commissioner Adam Silver, former NBA star Magic Johnson and Stern's two sons were among those who spoke during the event.