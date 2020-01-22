49ers vs. Chiefs: Latest Point Spread, Money Line, Picks for Super Bowl 54

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Super Bowl 54 is projected to be one of the most competitive championship games in NFL history.

Because the margins are so small on the betting lines at the moment, value is hard to come by, even on the money line.

At the moment, the Kansas City Chiefs are a slender one-point favorite to beat the San Francisco 49ers.

There is a chance the lines could fluctuate with more time to break down the matchup in the two-week layoff before the clash at Hard Rock Stadium, but for now, it is wise to take one team on both the money line and spread.

Super Bowl 54 Odds

via Caesars

Spread: Kansas City (-1)

Over/Under: 54.5

Money Line: Kansas City (-118; bet $118 to win $100): San Francisco (-102)

Picks

Kansas City (-1) and Money Line

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City enters the Super Bowl with more points scored in two playoff games than San Francisco and with a possible solution to solve the rushing attack of the NFC champion.

The Chiefs racked up 86 points in victories over the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans, and they held both opponents under 100 rushing yards.

Andy Reid's team has limited four of its last six foes to under 100 rushing yards, and the two that achieved triple digits failed to hit 110 yards.

To contain the 49ers, the Chiefs have to come up with a bit of a different approach than what they had versus the Titans.

Tennessee ran the ball up the middle with Derrick Henry on a majority of carries, while San Francisco is more creative with its rushing scheme that can get wide receivers, like Deebo Samuel, involved on toss and reverse calls.

The defensive line, led by Frank Clark, needs to have more edge containment in Miami to limit the 49ers' advances.

Offensively, Patrick Mahomes and Co. must keep up their season-long trend of producing over 300 total yards, which they have done in all but two games.

In fact, the Chiefs produced over 350 total yards in 10 games and eclipsed the 400-yard mark in eight.

Mahomes' abundance of weapons could be the offensive difference-maker, as he can hit the 49ers secondary with Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson.

San Francisco can match its Super Bowl opponent in quality at the top of its receiving depth chart with George Kittle and Emmanuel Sanders, but it is not as well-rounded.

The Chiefs' top five pass-catchers all earned over 440 receiving yards, while only the top three targets of Jimmy Garoppolo reached that total.

If Mahomes is able to spread the ball around and strike for scoring plays in an efficient manner, the Chiefs could neutralize the San Francisco rushing attack.

The 49ers earned 471 of their 662 total yards in the postseason on the ground, and they have picked up triple digits on the ground in every game dating back to Week 12.

If Kansas City strikes quick and often, the 49ers may be forced to air the ball out more versus a Chiefs defense that let up a single 300-yard aerial performance since Week 13.

In terms of money line value, the 49ers can produce a better payout at the moment, but the Chiefs carry a smaller price than most favorites.

Typically, the favored sides are closer to -150 or above, but since the contest is expected to be tight, the lines have stayed low enough that you can justify a bet at -118 to make a profit off the Chiefs.

Since the point spread is small as well, it may be worth putting money on that and the money line in favor of the team you prefer to win outright.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference


