4-Star OT Savion Byrd Commits to Oklahoma Sooners over LSU, SMU and More Teams

Credit: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Quarterbacks for the Oklahoma Sooners should feel much better about the future after they landed one of the best offensive linemen in the 2021 recruiting class Wednesday.



Offensive tackle Savion Byrd, who checks in at 6'5" and 295 pounds, committed to the Sooners, per Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.



Byrd is a 4-star prospect and the No. 62 overall player, No. 9 offensive tackle and No. 11 player from the state of Texas in the class of 2021, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Given his status as a 4-star player, it is no wonder some of the nation's best programs were involved in his recruitment. The list of interested teams included Texas, LSU, Alabama, Oregon and Georgia at one point during the process, meaning Oklahoma outlasted significant challengers on the trail.

The Sooners also beat out SMU, which was very much in the mix throughout the recruitment process.

The prize is an offensive lineman with the highly coveted size and athleticism combination that allows him to fend off quick defensive ends and create a drive up front on running plays.

Byrd is capable of pushing through to the second level, and Gabe Brooks of 247Sports noted he "shows quickness at the snap and flashes impressive functional athleticism that allows for second-level work with relative ease." Brooks did point out Byrd "must continue to bulk and strengthen" if he is going to deliver on his "early-round NFL draft potential."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Wiltfong noted that with Byrd, Oklahoma is in the mix for its first top-five recruiting class since 2010 and its fourth top-10 class in the past five years.

With one of college football's elite programs, he could anchor the Sooners' offensive line in the coming seasons as they compete for College Football Playoff appearances.

Head coach Lincoln Riley oversees one of the most explosive offenses in college football, and bringing Byrd along as a blocker should make the Sooners even more dangerous in the coming years.