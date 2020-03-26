4-Star OT Prospect Landon Tengwall Commits to Penn State over Notre Dame

Brian Dohn, 247Sports.com

Landon Tengwall, a 4-star offensive tackle from Good Counsel High in Maryland, committed to Penn State on Thursday.



Tengwall announced his decision on Rivals, with Notre Dame making the final cut alongside the Nittany Lions:

The 6'6", 300-pound Tengwall is ranked the No. 45 prospect in the Class of 2021, the No. 7 offensive tackle and the No. 1 player from Maryland, per 247Sports.com's Composite Rankings. Brian Dohn of the ranking site compared him to Ryan Ramczyk of the New Orleans Saints and provided the following scouting report:

"Ideal offensive tackle frame with length and size. Carries 300 pounds like it is 280. Agile and athletic. College-ready strength. Fires off quickly and low at snap. Knee bender who sinks hips and wins leverage. Devastating initial punch. Hand placement is accurate. Clean footwork and adept at pulling. Has body control. Blocks at second level. Nasty, physical, plays with attitude. Finishes his blocks. Needs to refine kick-step to cover edge against speed. Continue to work on flexibility. Elite-level prospect who can play at elite school as a freshman. Potential first-round NFL draft pick."

While most big programs justifiably had interest in Tengwall, he told Adam Friedman of Rivals.com in January that he was choosing between Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State.

"It's going to be about the feeling," he said. "They're all great schools. It's going to be the last place that I go that makes me go 'wow' and gives me that great feeling. I don't really think it's going to be one certain thing. It's got to feel right."

Ultimately, the Nittany Lions felt right, and now they'll reap the benefits from one of the best offensive lineman prospects in the country.

It's a fantastic get for Penn State, which already boosted its offensive line in the Class of 2020 with a number of 3-star prospects. But Tengwall has a chance to be a legitimate game-changer, and he could push for a starting gig immediately upon arriving at State College.