5-Star OT Prospect Nolan Rucci Commits to Wisconsin over Penn State

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Nolan Rucci, one of the top offensive lineman in the class of 2021, announced his decision to attend Wisconsin on Tuesday on CBS Sports HQ:



A 5-star recruit, according to 247Sports, the Lititz, Pennsylvania, native is ranked 14th overall nationally and is the top player in his state. All of college football's top programs were after the 6'8", 295-pound tackle. Aside from Wisconsin, Rucci had offers from Penn State, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Ohio State and Michigan.

It made sense that Penn State and Wisconsin were high on Rucci's list, given his ties to both schools. Hayden Rucci, Nolan's brother, is a tight end for the Badgers, while his father, former NFLer Todd Rucci, played on Penn State's offensive line. The eldest Rucci is a former second-round draft pick and member of the New England Patriots from 1993-99 who started in Super Bowl XXXI.

Count 247Sports among those who are exceedingly bullish on Rucci, with the site's evaluators calling him a potential first-round NFL pick and an "elite-level player who can get on field as freshman."

With that kind of hype, it's no wonder why the best of college football is fighting over themselves to give Rucci a scholarship.

Watching that potential develop over the next few years on the field should have Badgers fans thrilled with his decision.