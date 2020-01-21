Astros Owner Jim Crane Says Players Will Apologize for Cheating Scandal

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane said Tuesday that the team's players would apologize for their role in the organization's sign-stealing scandal:

He also addressed the issue at the Houston Sports Awards, where he was somewhat ironically presented with the Executive of the Year award, per Alyson Footer of MLB.com:

"A couple of guys that have been interviewed have been holding back a little bit. We need to get them a little more time to get together in Spring Training. Everybody's split up [geographically]. We're going to sit in a room and talk about it and then we're going to come out and address the press—all of them will address the press either as a group or individually. Quite frankly, we'll apologize for what happened, ask forgiveness and move forward."

Crane also touched on the team's managerial search, as the organization fired both former manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow after Major League Baseball suspended them each for a year for their roles in the sign-stealing scheme.

None of the Astros players who have commented on the scandal publicly to this point have been particularly contrite.

"The commissioner made his report, made his decision, the Astros made their decision and no further comment on it," Alex Bregman said, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.

"You don't want anybody to call you like that," Jose Altuve said in reference to being called a cheater. "But I have two options: One is cry or one is to go out there and play the game to help my team. You know which one I'm going to do."

"I don't know how, but we have to move forward," Altuve continued. "We have to stay together as a team. I haven't changed my opinion about my teammates. They're the best teammates I've ever had. We're going to stay together, hold our heads and move forward to next season."

Those comments didn't come across as particularly remorseful. But according to Crane, players like Altuve and Bregman will be issuing a public apology at some point before the season.