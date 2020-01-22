Kansas' Silvio De Sousa Suspended Indefinitely for Role in Kansas State Brawl

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 22, 2020

LAWRENCE, KANSAS - JANUARY 21: Silvio De Sousa #22 of the Kansas Jayhawks swings at David Sloan #4 of the Kansas State Wildcats during a brawl as the game ends at Allen Fieldhouse on January 21, 2020 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kansas men's basketball sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa has been suspended indefinitely by head coach Bill Self for his role in a brawl between KU and Kansas State near the end of the Jayhawks' 81-60 home win Tuesday.

"I have suspended Silvio De Sousa indefinitely pending the final outcome of the review by KU and the Big 12 Conference," Self announced Wednesday. "As I said last night, we are disappointed in his actions, and there is no place in the game for that behavior."

De Sousa was seen picking up a stool in the middle of a scrum during the fight before dropping it:

Tyler Greever of WIBW and Rock Chalk Blog provided background on what led to the fight:

De Sousa is averaging 2.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game for the Jayhawks.

The 6'9" native of Angola came to Lawrence as a highly touted recruit out of IMG Academy in Florida, ranking 32nd on 247Sports' class of 2017 list. However, his KU career has not panned out, as Jeff Goodman of Stadium noted:

DeSousa had played eight or fewer minutes in seven of his past eight games.

