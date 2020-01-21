Illinois' Alan Griffin Ejected After Stepping on Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2020

Illinois' Alan Griffin (0) pass the ball vs Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
Holly Hart/Associated Press

Illinois guard Alan Griffin was given a flagrant-2 foul and ejected from Wednesday's game against Purdue after intentionally stepping on Sasha Stefanovic.

The foul and ejection came in the first half after Stefanovic hit a layup and fell to the floor. 

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

