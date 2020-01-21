Illinois' Alan Griffin Ejected After Stepping on Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic

Holly Hart/Associated Press

Illinois guard Alan Griffin was given a flagrant-2 foul and ejected from Wednesday's game against Purdue after intentionally stepping on Sasha Stefanovic.

The foul and ejection came in the first half after Stefanovic hit a layup and fell to the floor.

