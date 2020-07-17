5-Star OT Prospect Tommy Brockermeyer Commits to Alabama over Texas, LSU

Mike Roach, 247Sports

Offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer, who is ranked fifth in 247Sports' national class of 2021 composite rankings, announced Friday he's committing to Alabama.



Brockermeyer plays high school ball at All Saints' Episcopal in Fort Worth, Texas. The 6'6¼", 283-pound offensive tackle is the No. 1 prospect on the offensive line and the top recruit from Texas.

Gabe Brooks of 247Sports compared Brockermeyer to Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews and wrote the following in a scouting report:



"Big-framed offensive tackle with outstanding football pedigree. Possesses requisite height and frame potential for elite tackle prospect. Plays with active feet and encouraging leg drive. Shows better than expected pad level and leverage relative to height and frame length. Plays with a high motor and displays block-finishing ability. Gets to second level well. Owns a very high ceiling as a pass-blocker and true left tackle potential. Occasionally plays with too much forward lean. Can get too far out over his feet. Hand placement consistency could use work. One of the top offensive tackles nationally in the 2021 class. Possesses early round NFL draft potential."

Brockermeyer ranks second in ESPN's class of 2021 rankings.

At Alabama, the rich get richer under head coach Nick Saban.

Per 247Sports, the Crimson Tide own the sixth-ranked recruiting class of 2021 with the addition of Saban's third 5-star recruit for the year.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Brockermeyer will set out to continue the tradition of strong offensive lines in Tuscaloosa, ones that have paved the way for Heisman Trophy-winning running backs Mark Ingram II and Derrick Henry over the past decade.