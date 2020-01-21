Dak Prescott's Contract Is Cowboys' No. 1 Offseason Priority, Says Stephen Jones

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Now that the Dallas Cowboys have their new head coach in Mike McCarthy, the spotlight returns to where it was right before it became clear Jason Garrett was on his way out—extending the contract of quarterback Dak Prescott.

The fact Prescott's situation hasn't been resolved may be the most revealing part of the whole situation. Stephen Jones, Dallas' vice president and son of team general manager and owner Jerry Jones, reiterated that Prescott's extension is in the works while speaking to the media Tuesday.

"It’s been urgent for us," Jones said per Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken. "We certainly want to get that done. That’s our No. 1 priority as we go into the offseason."

The VP also noted re-signing receiver Amari Cooper is priority "No. 2."

This would seem to be a case of deja vu this offseason if not for Prescott using his 2019 season to prove why the Cowboys should pay him.

The 26-year-old finished the season with the second-most passing yards in the league (4,902), fourth-most touchdowns (30), 10th in QB rating (99.7) and tossed just 11 interceptions on the year.

Finding a suitable replacement for that type of production isn't easy in the NFL yet the Cowboys have acted extremely reluctant to get a deal done. The fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft will become a free agent on March 5 if an agreement isn't reached with Dallas.

According to Spotrac.com's Market Value tool, Prescott projects to sign a five-year, $165 million (or $33 million/year) deal that would rank him among the top five-highest paid quarterbacks in the league alongside Carson Wentz, Jared Goff, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson.