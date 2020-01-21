Report: Joe Burrow Chooses Agent, Signs with CAA Ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

Marianna Massey/Getty Images

LSU star quarterback Joe Burrow signed with CAA Sports ahead of the 2020 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Brian Ayrault, Todd France, Tom Condon and Ben Renzin will represent Burrow as he embarks on his professional career.

Burrow is widely expected to be the No. 1 pick in the draft. He put together one of the best single seasons for a college QB in recent memory, throwing for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns while winning the Heisman Trophy and a national championship.

Following LSU's 42-25 victory over Clemson—with Burrow going 31-of-49 for 463 yards and five scores—Bleacher Report's Matt Miller wrote he "walked away more impressed by the senior quarterback":

"Burrow doesn't have the strongest arm, but what he offers in terms of accuracy, vision, poise, toughness and leadership is exactly what NFL teams want. He's Aaron Rodgers-like when the pocket breaks down and he's moving around, scanning the field and looking for openings. Burrow doesn't have Rodgers' arm strength (few do), but his ability to improvise and make something out of nothing is special."

Beyond Burrow's singular talent, the Cincinnati Bengals are likely to be in the market for a quarterback this offseason. They finished 2-14 and can save $17.7 million by cutting or trading Andy Dalton, who has one more year left on his contract.

Making Burrow the face of the franchise might also help bring some fans back on-board after they began voting with their feet amid a dreadful year.

Schefter reported Sunday the Bengals "have no intention of trading" the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Duke Tobin, Cincinnati's director of player personnel, told team beat writer Geoff Hobson that no plans have been made regarding the 2020 draft.