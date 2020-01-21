Jadeveon Clowney's Cousin, Demon, Commits to Ole Miss as 4-Star DE

Photo credit: 247Sports

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney's younger cousin, Demon Clowney, committed to play his college football at Ole Miss on Tuesday, according to Bleacher Report's Adam Kramer.

Clowney's high school, St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, congratulated the talented pass-rusher on his decision:

According to 247Sports, Clowney is a 4-star recruit who ranks as the No. 135 overall player, No. 8 weak-side defensive end and No. 7 player from the state of Maryland in the 2020 class.

Clowney received scholarship offers from many of the top programs in the nation, including LSU, Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Michigan and Penn State.

The 247Sports scouting report notes that Clowney has "excellent" hand speed, is "disruptive in the backfield" and "athletic, long and quick."

Brian Dohn, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, projects Clowney as an eventual second- or third-round pick in the NFL draft and believes he compares favorably to Green Bay Packers edge-rusher Preston Smith.

If Clowney develops into a player even somewhat resembling his older cousin, he is in line for a long and productive football career collegiately and in the NFL.

The 26-year-old Jadeveon just completed his sixth NFL season and first with the Seahawks. His first five NFL campaigns were spent as a member of the Houston Texans after they selected him No. 1 overall in the 2014 NFL draft out of South Carolina.

Clowney made the Pro Bowl in three straight seasons from 2016-18, totaling 24.5 sacks during that time. He didn't make it this year, as injuries limited him to just 3.0 sacks in 13 games, but he still managed to force four fumbles and was always a major factor when on the field.

He stands to cash in big time as a free agent this offseason whether it is with the Seahawks or another team.

The first significant step in Demon's journey to reach a similar level of success as Jadeveon will be taken in Oxford, Mississippi, under new Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin.

While Kiffin is an offensive-minded coach, Ben Garrett of 247Sports reported that Ole Miss is "enamored" with Clowney's pass-rushing ability, and it is believed he will fit in well under co-defensive coordinators D.J. Durkin and Chris Partridge.

Ole Miss has finished .500 or worse in each of the past four seasons, but with Kiffin at the helm and a top-flight recruit like Clowney in the fold, there is finally some buzz and excitement surrounding the program again.