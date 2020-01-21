Video: LeBron James' Light-Up Lion Pendant with 14K Gold, VS1 Diamonds Revealed

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is in possession of celebrity jeweler Iceman Nick's latest creation—and it's fit for a king.

As seen in the following photo and video, LeBron's pendant is in the shape of a lion's head, and Iceman Nick went the extra mile by giving it light-up eyes:

According to TMZ Sports, the pendant is called the "Lion Gatekeeper" and is made up of 130 grams of 14-karat gold and 35 carats of VS1 diamonds.

The pendant also features a door knocker that moves, which helps bring the entire presentation together.

TMZ Sports noted LeBron reached out to Iceman Nick when the Lakers were in Houston to face the Rockets last week. The Lakers won 124-115, and James left Houston with a unique piece of jewelry.

After missing the playoffs last season, James and the Lakers seem to have their swagger back with a Western Conference-best record of 34-9, making them the favorites to represent the West in the NBA Finals.

Even if this season doesn't end with LeBron's fourth career championship, he'll still come away with some impressive hardware.