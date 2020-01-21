Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Match Card and Predictions After Go-Home Raw

Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Match Card and Predictions After Go-Home RawJanuary 21, 2020
- Men's Royal Rumble
- Women's Royal Rumble
- Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan (Universal Championship strap match)
- Bayley vs. Lacey Evans (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin
- Becky Lynch vs. Asuka (Raw Women's Championship)
- Sheamus vs. Chad Gable
The 2020 Royal Rumble will be the first time a WWE champion has chosen to compete in the Rumble match due to feeling like he has no worthy challengers.
Brock Lesnar will enter the match at No. 1 and will have to outlast 29 other Superstars to claim victory. If somebody else wins, that person will likely challenge The Beast Incarnate for the belt at WrestleMania 36.
Let's look at the entire lineup for Sunday's pay-per-view, according to WWE.com:
Let's go through each bout and make some predictions based on what we know so far.
The Men's Royal Rumble
Brock Lesnar entering the Rumble is unprecedented but that does not mean he is going to win. If anything, his history shows us he will likely be eliminated before all of the competitors have entered the ring.
The Beast has never been a fan of long matches, so it's hard to imagine him lasting roughly 60 minutes.
Ricochet stood up to Lesnar on Raw and received a kick below the belt for his bravery. While he might have a good showing, he is not going to win.
It is going to come down to Randy Orton or Drew McIntyre and based on what we saw during Monday's Raw, The Scottish Psychopath is poised to make 2020 his year.
Orton doesn't need to win the Rumble to get a spot on the 'Mania card. McIntyre is still breaking into the main event scene and if WWE wants to speed up his progression, booking him to win the Royal Rumble is the way to go.
The crowd has grown fond of the Scot despite his heel persona because he has shown more personality recently. The pop for his win is going to be huge.
The Women's Royal Rumble
The Women's Royal Rumble match is a lot harder to predict than the men's because WWE has so many more options when it comes to those who deserve a big push.
While it would be nice to see someone like Nikki Cross or Naomi score the victory, Charlotte Flair has already established herself as the woman to beat.
The Queen has been sitting idly by while Becky Lynch and Asuka have fought over the Raw women's title, but she can only remain on the sidelines for so long.
Charlotte has done almost everything there is to do in WWE except win the Rumble. WWE clearly wants her to tie Ric Flair's record of 16 titles at some point. Having her earn a title shot at WrestleMania is the most convenient option to get her to title No. 11.
The only scenario in which this doesn't happen is if Ronda Rousey returns at Sunday's pay-per-view.
Bayley vs. Lacey Evans
Lacey Evans will finally get her shot at the SmackDown women's title at the Royal Rumble when she squares off against Bayley.
The Sassy Southern Belle holds a couple of victories over the champion, and she will be looking to continue her winning ways and claim her first title in WWE.
Sasha Banks could be a factor come Sunday, but based on the way WWE has been pushing Evans lately, she is probably going to leave with the belt around her waist.
WWE has leaned hard into her history as a U.S. Marine and mother, and it has worked to make her more popular with the crowd. Stopping short by having her lose wouldn't make sense at this point.
Bayley can recover from losing the title, and Banks can reignite her feud with Evans by being her first challenger.
Becky Lynch vs. Asuka
Becky Lynch and Asuka's rivalry has brought The Empress of Tomorrow back into the main event scene. However, her recent successes against The Man do not mean she is going to win.
Asuka is already one half of the women's tag team champions and winning another title would just lead to the tag belts becoming even more irrelevant than they already are.
She has been built up into this unbeatable opponent for Lynch, and that's exactly why The Man will retain her title at the Royal Rumble: The Man needs to look strong heading into WrestleMania 36.
It would make more sense from a booking standpoint to have her hold onto the women's title until 'Mania so she can defend it against whoever wins the Rumble match, especially if Rousey returns and claims victory.
Asuka and Kairi Sane can continue to elevate the women's tag titles until another duo is ready to step up and take their place. Only then should WWE consider putting The Empress of Tomorrow back into the hunt for the women's championship.
Sheamus vs. Shorty G
WWE hyped Sheamus' return for weeks by having him give promos about how the roster has grown weak in his absence. It looked like he was going to go after the biggest names on the roster, but instead he chose to focus on Chad Gable.
This is not a bad feud by any means. Shorty G might be a ridiculous gimmick but Gable is an incredible wrestler who has shown he can have great matches against larger opponents on multiple occasions.
There is little doubt The Celtic Warrior will win this since it is his first real bout since returning. It might be a squash but if WWE wants this feud to last a month or two, it will be more competitive.
If there is any safe bet on the Royal Rumble card, it's Sheamus getting the win.
Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin
Roman Reigns and King Corbin cannot seem to break out of this feud. They have been fighting on and off for what seems like forever and will meet for yet another encounter on Sunday.
The Big Dog would be the easy choice usually, but Corbin has been gaining momentum in recent months thanks to his alliance with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.
The King did defeat Reigns at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in December with some outside help, and he will likely employ the same tactics in this bout.
The logical assumption would be The Big Dog getting revenge but it is not the best choice. Giving Corbin another victory over one of the biggest stars on the roster will propel him further up the ladder as we head into WrestleMania season, and that is why he is going to win.
Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan
For the first time in this feud, Daniel Bryan got the better of The Fiend on SmackDown thanks to some assistance from his former tag team partner, Kane.
The rivalry between Wyatt and Bryan has been great. It has brought out new sides to both men, and WWE has been smart to include references to their shared history.
The great thing about The Fiend is he does not need the title to be considered one of the most dangerous people on the blue brand, but losing it now would be a mistake.
WWE needs to keep his reign going until WrestleMania. If anyone is going to dethrone him, it should happen at the biggest event of the year.
Bryan is going to put up a good fight and come close to winning, but Wyatt will leave the Royal Rumble with the Universal Championship.
What are your predictions for the Royal Rumble?