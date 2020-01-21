Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Match Card and Predictions After Go-Home Raw

1 of 7

Brock Lesnar entering the Rumble is unprecedented but that does not mean he is going to win. If anything, his history shows us he will likely be eliminated before all of the competitors have entered the ring.

The Beast has never been a fan of long matches, so it's hard to imagine him lasting roughly 60 minutes.

Ricochet stood up to Lesnar on Raw and received a kick below the belt for his bravery. While he might have a good showing, he is not going to win.

It is going to come down to Randy Orton or Drew McIntyre and based on what we saw during Monday's Raw, The Scottish Psychopath is poised to make 2020 his year.

Orton doesn't need to win the Rumble to get a spot on the 'Mania card. McIntyre is still breaking into the main event scene and if WWE wants to speed up his progression, booking him to win the Royal Rumble is the way to go.

The crowd has grown fond of the Scot despite his heel persona because he has shown more personality recently. The pop for his win is going to be huge.