LeBron James on Object Being Thrown at Bronny During Game: 'Just Disrespectful'

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James opened up about seeing debris thrown at his 15-year-old son during Bronny James' game Monday, calling it "just disrespectful."

Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports noted security was called over after something was thrown in James' direction during Virginia's Paul VI Catholic High School victory over Sierra Canyon. The game was temporarily stopped in the third quarter as a result, though ESPN's Jeff Borzello noted police couldn't identify who threw the object.

LeBron tweeted before his own game against the Boston Celtics that "hating has no age limit!" while suggesting his son can handle it:

He also posted a message to his son on Instagram:

The "disrespectful" action was part of an unfortunate day for the James family.

Bronny's Sierra Canyon Trailblazers lost 70-62 in the Hoophall Classic, and he did not score a single point. Paul VI received 24 points from Trevor Keels and 18 points from Jeremy Roach while playing in front of a crowd that included LeBron before his Los Angeles Lakers took on the Celtics.

The Lakers didn't fare much better, as Boston snapped a three-game losing streak with a commanding 139-107 victory at TD Garden.

James was solid with 15 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds, but Anthony Davis (nine points and four rebounds) was largely a nonfactor in his first game back since Jan. 7. Los Angeles' primary issue was on the defensive side, though, as Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Enes Kanter combined to control the game throughout.

The Lakers will look to bounce back Wednesday when they continue their road trip against the New York Knicks.