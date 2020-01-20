Video: Jalen Hurts' 2020 Senior Bowl Helmet to Pay Tribute to Alabama, Oklahoma

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Jalen Hurts will be representing both Alabama and Oklahoma at the Senior Bowl.

The star quarterback will be wearing a helmet with Alabama's design on one side and Oklahoma's on the other:

It's a cool idea, and Hurts emphasized that he still benefited from the time he had with the Crimson Tide despite ultimately losing his starting job to Tua Tagovailoa:

All's well that ends well—Hurts had a monster season for the Sooners, throwing for 3,851 yards, 32 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He also rushed 1,298 yards and another 20 scores, leading Oklahoma to a 12-2 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff.