Video: Jalen Hurts' 2020 Senior Bowl Helmet to Pay Tribute to Alabama, Oklahoma

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 28: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners looks on during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Jalen Hurts will be representing both Alabama and Oklahoma at the Senior Bowl. 

The star quarterback will be wearing a helmet with Alabama's design on one side and Oklahoma's on the other:

It's a cool idea, and Hurts emphasized that he still benefited from the time he had with the Crimson Tide despite ultimately losing his starting job to Tua Tagovailoa

All's well that ends well—Hurts had a monster season for the Sooners, throwing for 3,851 yards, 32 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He also rushed 1,298 yards and another 20 scores, leading Oklahoma to a 12-2 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

