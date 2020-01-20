Video: Jalen Hurts' 2020 Senior Bowl Helmet to Pay Tribute to Alabama, Oklahoma

Video: Jalen Hurts' 2020 Senior Bowl Helmet to Pay Tribute to Alabama, OklahomaJanuary 21, 2020
Jalen Hurts will be representing both Alabama and Oklahoma at the Senior Bowl.
The star quarterback will be wearing a helmet with Alabama's design on one side and Oklahoma's on the other:
Carmen Vitali @CarmieV
QB Jalen Hurts got presented with a specially made helmet that has his Bama number on one side & the Oklahoma logo on the other he will wear for the game. A second one was made to be auctioned off for charity. Hurts was very surprised and appreciative of the gesture ☺️ https://t.co/FKaQUDXROy
It's a cool idea, and Hurts emphasized that he still benefited from the time he had with the Crimson Tide despite ultimately losing his starting job to Tua Tagovailoa:
All's well that ends well—Hurts had a monster season for the Sooners, throwing for 3,851 yards, 32 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He also rushed 1,298 yards and another 20 scores, leading Oklahoma to a 12-2 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff.
