AP College Basketball Poll 2020: Complete Week 12 Rankings Released

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Gonzaga and Baylor remain the class of the nation. Behind them is a wildly different Top Five after an upset-filled week in college basketball.

Baylor narrowly took over the No. 1 ranking by three points over Gonzaga, as Kansas, San Diego State and Florida State round out the Top Five.

Here is a look at how the Top 25 played out:

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Kansas

4. San Diego State

5. Florida State

6. Louisville

7. Dayton

8. Duke

9. Villanova

10. Seton Hall

11. Michigan State

12. Oregon

13. Butler

14. West Virginia

15. Kentucky

16. Auburn

17. Maryland

18. Texas Tech

19. Iowa

20. Memphis

21. Illinois

22. Arizona

23. Colorado

24. Rutgers

25. Houston

While Gonzaga continued its reign of dominance over the West Coast Conference and Baylor managed to scrape by Oklahoma State, teams ranked Nos. 3-5 went a combined 0-6 over the last week.

Duke's down week began with a 79-72 loss at Clemson that had fans storming the court and concluded with a near-identical 79-73 defeat at home to Louisville. The Blue Devils had won nine straight dating back to their upset loss to Stephen F. Austin, but Duke turned the ball over a combined 31 times in the pair of losses.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski seemed frustrated by the lack of whistles against Louisville, comparing the game to an early-'90s Bulls-Pistons matchup.

He told reporters:

"They're good. They're really good. [David] Johnson was terrific in the first half. With the depth that they have and the experience—they outplayed us, especially in those first 10 minutes. Our kids fought like crazy and put us in a position to win. But the term 'freedom of movement' was not alive and well tonight. That said, I hope we don't have the rest of the conference like that. That's not good basketball. They played great—I don't want to take away from them. That's just not ... For both of us, you can't have that."

Auburn's streak of 15 straight wins to start the season ended with a pair of ugly losses at Alabama and Florida. The Tigers were outscored by a combined 41 points and did not look competitive in either contest.

"Obviously, there's a pretty big price on our head," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told reporters. "We're ranked fourth in the country. Obviously, that's not going to last much longer. I think we've got to respond to the step-up that we saw this week from both Alabama and Florida."

Butler went from the class of the Big East to fourth in the conference with a home loss to Seton Hall and a road loss to DePaul.

Five Top 10 teams suffered at least one loss, and 13 teams in the Top 25 overall dropped a game.

Four new teams entered the rankings, led by No. 19 Iowa. No. 22 Arizona, No. 24 Rutgers and No. 25 Houston round out the newbies.

They replace Michigan, Ohio State, Creighton and Wichita State.