Warriors' Draymond Green Ruled Out vs. Lakers Due to Back Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is experiencing lower back tightness that will cause him to miss Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

This has already been a rough year for Green physically, with a variety of ailments causing him to miss time. He was out several games early in the season because of a torn ligament in his finger, while issues with his heel, elbow and back have also limited him at times.

For Green, it will make the third straight season without topping 70 games played.

Things haven't been great for Green on the court this year either, with his numbers down almost completely across the board.

So far in 2019-20, the forward is averaging 8.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists while shooting just 39.1 percent from the field.

Though he's still contributing on the defensive end, he hasn't been nearly as dominant as when he was the Defensive Player of the Year.

With teammates Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry out with injuries, it's led to a rough season for a Warriors squad coming off five straight appearances in the NBA Finals.

Another absence for Green, and the Warriors could have an even tougher time being competitive.