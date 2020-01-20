Sergio Busquets Says Barcelona Can 'Win All the Titles' Under Quique Setien

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Sergio Busquets is positive Barcelona can still win the treble under new manager Quique Setien this season.

Barca picked up a 1-0 win over Granada on Sunday in Setien's first game in charge following his appointment last week as Ernesto Valverde's replacement.

Per Marca (h/t Football Espana), Busquets said:

"We are feeling good at the end of the game. I think overall we have played well, but Granada made us work hard for the win.

"We do not look to compare the new coach with the old one. We are with Setien, and you will see that we are trying to do what he asks of us."

"The momentum is with us, and hopefully we can go on and win all the titles available."

Barcelona won the match at the Camp Nou thanks to Lionel Messi's decisive goal in the 76th minute, shortly after German Sanchez had been sent off for a challenge on the Argentinian that earned him his second yellow card:

It was a performance that brought back memories of the kind of showing the Blaugrana produced under Pep Guardiola during his time at the club.

Passing and possession were at the forefront of Barca's play on Sunday:

Squawka's Muhammad Butt enjoyed what he saw from the side, despite them failing to convert their dominance of the ball into more goals:

Barca's attacking prowess was diminished by the absence of Luis Suarez, who is on the sidelines after knee surgery.

For all of his mobility issues at 32—he'll be 33 on Friday—he gives the side a focal point up front, and he's their most consistent match-winner after Messi, having returned 14 goals and 11 assists in 23 games this season.

The Catalan giants missed out on the Spanish Super Cup, but they're narrowly ahead of Real Madrid atop La Liga on goal difference. They're yet to compete in the Copa del Rey, and they'll face Napoli in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, so three major trophies are still within their grasp this season.

Whether they win one or all of them could hinge on their ability to adapt to Suarez's absence or replace him in the January transfer window, as he'll be out for around four months.

Messi has bagged 17 goals and nine assists for Barca in just 21 games this season, but even he can't do it all himself.