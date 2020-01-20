Lionel Messi, Casemiro and La Liga Team of the Week After Matchday 20

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

It's all square at the top of La Liga after Matchday 20 following wins for both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The former kicked off Quique Setien's reign with a 1-0 win over Granada, while the latter saw off Sevilla 2-1.

Atletico Madrid slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Eibar, while Real Mallorca impressed with a 4-1 win over Valencia.

Elsewhere, there were 3-0 victories for Getafe over Leganes and Real Betis against Real Sociedad.

Here are all the results:

And the standings:

Here's the team of the week.

GK: Marko Dmitrovic, Eibar

Eibar picked up their third clean sheet in four La Liga matches on Saturday with a superb win over Atletico Madrid.

Goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic helped facilitate that with a composed performance between the sticks, with four saves to keep out Atletico.

DEF: Emerson, Real Betis

A fine showing from right-back Emerson helped Real Betis end a run of three winless matches in La Liga.

The Brazilian assisted Joaquin for Betis' second goal with an incisive pass—one of two chances he created—as well as completing three dribbles and two tackles.

DEF: Esteban Burgos, Eibar

Esteban Burgos opened the scoring for Eibar in their win over Atletico, turning in Sergi Enrich's header at the back post:

The centre-back also put in a solid showing in defence, with three aerial duels won, two tackles and seven clearances to keep Los Rojiblancos at bay.

DEF: Jeison Murillo, Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo didn't manage to keep a clean sheet against Athletic Bilbao—Raul Garcia's penalty saw to that—but Jeison Murillo put in an impressive performance.

The Colombian won four tackles and as many aerial battles, made 10 clearances and blocked two shots.

DEF: Mathias Olivera, Getafe

Mathias Olivera had more touches than any other Getafe player (66) in their win against Leganes on Friday.

The left-back also won five aerial duels and made as many clearances, as well as completing two tackles and making a block and interception apiece.

MID: Casemiro, Real Madrid

Real Madrid had an unlikely hero in the form of Casemiro on Saturday, who notched a brace against Sevilla:

Here are the numbers behind the midfielder's performance:

ESPN's David Cartlidge summarised what has been so impressive about the Brazilian throughout this season:

MID: Salva Sevilla, Real Mallorca

Salva Sevilla was one of several Real Mallorca players to stand out in their victory over Valencia.

The midfielder contributed a brace of assists, picking out Antonio Raillo with a free-kick before finding Ante Budimir after a neat one-two with Lago Junior.

MID: Sergio Busquets, Barcelona

Setien coaxed a classic Barcelona performance from his side in his first match in charge. Barca played with intensity as they dominated possession and attempted more than 1,000 passes.

Sergio Busquets was at the heart of that:

He also made 157 passes, boasting 92.4 per cent accuracy, and shut down Granada's attempts to attack with five tackles.

FWD: Dani Rodriguez, Real Mallorca

Dani Rodriguez was a thorn in Valencia's side on Sunday, contributing an assist and a goal.

His shot was turned in by Budimir after he collected a loose ball of Francis Coquelin on the edge of the area, and Budimir returned the favour later on, laying it off for his team-mate to smash home from 25 yards:

FWD: Ante Budimir, Real Mallorca

With two goals and an assist, Budimir was Mallorca's best performer in an excellent match all round from Los Bermellones.

The Croatian took his tally to eight goals in La Liga for the season and hit a milestone in the process:

FWD: Lionel Messi, Barcelona

It was fitting Lionel Messi score the first goal of the Setien era at the Camp Nou?

The Argentinian scored the 76th-minute winner by finishing a delightful team move he had started with a pass into Antoine Griezmann, who laid it off for Arturo Vidal to backheel it into the Argentinian's path:

Stats from WhoScored.com