NBA Rumors: Warriors' Stephen Curry Could Return from Injury March 1 vs. Wizards

Stephen Curry has only played four games this season while dealing with a broken left hand, but Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reported the Golden State Warriors star could return March 1 against the Washington Wizards.

Even with speculation the guard would sit out the rest of the season, Thompson reports the team plans to get him back on the floor at some point in 2019-20, with the start of March being a target.

Curry also "looks ready to play in his post-practice sessions," per Thompson.

The 31-year-old returned to practice earlier this month, using his left hand during a shooting workout.

Still, the Warriors have been cautious with the injury and originally announced there wouldn't be an update for three months after his Nov. 1 surgery, keeping him out through at least Feb. 1.

Golden State seemingly has little motivation to get Curry back on the floor with just a 10-34 record entering Sunday, the worst in the NBA. The playoffs appear well out of the question while seeking a high draft pick might be the bigger motivation.

The squad had reached the NBA Finals in five straight years entering this one, winning three titles, but the current team barely resembles that dynasty after injuries to Curry and Klay Thompson as well as departures of Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and others.

D'Angelo Russell has played well in his first year with the team, but even he has missed 18 of 44 games due to injuries.

Curry's return could make the team much more competitive, also providing a chance to evaluate the roster with its key players in the lineup. Still, you can expect the team to be careful with a player owed more than $88 million over the next two seasons.