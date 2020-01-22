Projecting CFB's Top 10 Running Back Superstars in 2020

0 of 10

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

There's a loaded class of running backs coming out of college football to the NFL this year. While there may not be any can't-misses such as Saquon Barkley, there is a deep, talented stable of playmakers.

One thing that shows how terrific the runners are this year is that there's an elite group returning to college, too.

With the news that Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard, Clemson's Travis Etienne and Alabama's Najee Harris will be back for another season, that ensured the contingent will be elite at the top. There are plenty of other outstanding running backs, too. So many that it's hard to hammer out a top 10.

When Michigan's Zach Charbonnet, Oklahoma's Kennedy Brooks and Arkansas' Rakeem Boyd miss the list, you know it's a strong group. And there are representatives from all over the Power Five and a few from the Group of Five conferences, too.

Most of these players already have proved themselves on a weekly basis; others have the top-notch ability to break out and become stars.

The terrific trio sits atop the list, but there are plenty of other great running backs coming back. Let's take a look at college football's top runners for the 2020 season.