Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool Can't Replicate Alex Ferguson's Manchester United Run

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes it's no longer possible to match the achievements of some of the most dominant teams of the past, including Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United.

Ferguson and his Red Devils won 13 English titles during his reign, and Klopp was asked whether the Reds could ever live up to those heights ahead of Sunday's clash between the two teams at Anfield.

Per Goal's Sam France, he believes the current financial climate of the Premier League has made it impossible:

"To be honest, I don't think it is possible to get to their level of dominance ever again.

"It is now more likely that the other clubs will compete for different things because of the financial power of a lot of teams.

"This kind of up and down changes of the squad [we see now] means a dominance like Liverpool and United had before is unlikely."

He was also asked about the frequent comparisons between himself and Ferguson, but he dismissed that type of talk:

The unbeaten Reds appear to be cruising to their first English title since 1990, building a 14-point lead at the top of the standings. They also have a match in hand on second-placed Manchester City.

Coupled with their success in Europe―Klopp's troops are the UEFA Champions League holders―there has been talk of a possible dynasty.

Former Reds star Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool are following Ferguson's blueprint:

Ferguson won his 13 league titles over the course of an incredible 26 years at Old Trafford. The financial strength of the Premier League's elite clubs makes a sustained run of dominance difficult, and top managers tend to go looking for new challenges much sooner than they used to.

Klopp spent seven years in charge of his previous two clubs―Mainz and Borussia Dortmund―and appears unlikely to spend the next two decades at Anfield. His main Premier League rival, Pep Guardiola, has already coached Barcelona and Bayern Munich, spending less than five years in charge of each club.

Despite Ferguson's gaudy statistics, former Cardiff City and Crystal Palace boss Neil Warnock factored in the tougher competition for the likes of Klopp, Guardiola and Arsene Wenger when he came up with his list of the greatest Premier League managers:

A first English title in three decades will already cement Klopp's legendary status, and given the Reds' incredible form this season, they don't seem likely to slow down anytime soon.