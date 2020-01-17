Mets Rumors: Dusty Baker Considered as Possible Replacement for Carlos Beltran

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The New York Mets are considering Dusty Baker for their open managerial spot after parting ways with Carlos Beltran, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

"An industry source told the Post on Friday that Dusty Baker, who wasn't seriously considered for the job before Carlos Beltran got hired, is now part of the discussion among team officials, who are forced to move swiftly in filling the position," Puma wrote Friday.

Puma reported Baker was under consideration to replace ex-skipper Mickey Callaway when the team was slumping during the 2019 season, but the Mets improved and finished 86-76.

Still, the Mets fired Callaway after the year. They interviewed a host of candidates but did not speak with Baker.

New York chose Beltran, but the nine-time All-Star outfielder was named in MLB's report Monday on the 2017 Houston Astros' sign-stealing scheme during their World Series-winning campaign.

That fallout included one-year suspensions for Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch (both of whom were lated fired by owner Jim Crane).

Beltran and the Mets parted ways three days later.

Baker has plenty of MLB experience between his playing and managing days.

He played for 19 seasons, mainly with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers. He's the owner of 242 home runs, a .278 batting average and a 1981 World Series ring.

Baker managed 22 years for the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals. He won 53.2 percent of his regular-season games and guided the 2002 Giants to the National League pennant. A year later, he led the Cubs to the NL Championship Series.

Baker's last stop was with the Nats in 2016-17. His teams won the NL East twice but fell in the NL Division Series in five games both years.

The three-time NL Manager of the Year would take over a team looking to make a playoff run after an impressive 46-25 finish to its season in 2019.