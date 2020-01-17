Kevin Durant Argues with Radio Host on Twitter over Kyrie Irving All-Star Votes

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant took to Twitter on Friday to defend the fact that teammate Kyrie Irving is currently second among all Eastern Conference guards in All-Star voting.

When SiriusXM NBA host Justin Termine questioned why Irving has garnered so much support, KD offered a matter-of-fact response:

After Termine pressed Durant further, the two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP downplayed the importance of the fan vote:

While there is no denying the fact that Irving is an elite talent, he has appeared in just 14 games this season due to injury.

Irving is healthy and back playing, and he has been a dominant force when on the court this season with averages of 27.2 points, 6.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game. With Durant not likely to return from a torn Achilles until next season, Kyrie is Brooklyn's clear go-to guy.

All-Star fan voting is a tricky endeavor in that it largely rewards the best and most productive players but also turns into a popularity contest without regard for the numbers at times.

Among the highest vote-getters thus far are LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis and James Harden, and there is no question that they deserve to be All-Star starters this season based on their stats.

Meanwhile, Irving is in position to start despite missing most of the season, while Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is sixth among Western Conference guards even though he has appeared in just four games this season.

Los Angeles Lakers reserve Alex Caruso is fourth in the Western Conference guard voting with averages of 5.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, and Boston Celtics rookie Tacko Fall is sixth among Eastern Conference frontcourt players even though he has played in just four games.

Fans are just supporting their favorites or looking to have fun in many cases, which is why their voting counts for just 50 percent of the final tally, while player and media voting counts for 25 percent each.

Big numbers in the fan voting can go a long way toward getting a player in the All-Star Game, but the player and media voting are meant to balance it out and weed out the players like Caruso and Fall.

But at the end of the day, the All-Star Game is about seeing the best and most exciting players, and it is difficult to argue with the notion that Irving belongs in that group.

All-Star fan voting will close on Monday, and the starters will be revealed next Thursday. The reserves will then be announced on Jan. 30.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will take place at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16.

