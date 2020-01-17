Gonzalo Higuain Says He 'Could Have Done Better' in Chelsea Loan Spell

Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Gonzalo Higuain has said his form was "not bad" when he spent six months on loan at Chelsea last season, but he "could have done better."

After struggling in the first half of the 2018-19 campaign on loan at AC Milan from Juventus, the Argentinian joined up with former manager Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge in January.

In 14 Premier League appearances, the striker scored five goals, two of them coming in his second Blues game against Huddersfield Town.

Higuain was, though, part of a side that finished third in the Premier League and won the UEFA Europa League, and he believes that is a sign of a good spell in west London, per Jason Burt in the Telegraph:

"I could have done better. But I think what I did is not bad, and then we managed to win the Europa League and reached the Champions League, so they were good results. People expected more from me, but I think the goals were fine in that short time.

"If you are a good player then people expect everything from you. But sometimes people don't take into account that you are coming from a different league, from the Italian one that is completely different, to the Premier League. People don't consider the fact that I played there for only a few months."

Higuain is now back at Juve, playing under Sarri at a third different club.

Their first spell together was at Napoli, when the former Real Madrid forward netted 36 Serie A goals in the 2015-16 season, an Italian record:

It is clear that Higuain enjoys working under the 61-year-old, per Burt: "There's no doubt Mr Sarri is the one who gets the best out of me. He never gives up. Sarri is so stubborn and, with me, it helps."

Juve are locked in an intriguing title battle with Antonio Conte's Inter Milan this term.

They moved to the top of the table at the weekend after beating Roma because Inter could only draw with Atalanta:

Higuain has some serious competition for a starting spot in the Juve side with Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala both in the squad.

He has started 11 out of 19 Serie A games so far this term, and made six appearances from the bench, and he has a respectable return of five goals and four assists.

Higuain was on the scoresheet again on Wednesday when Juve beat Udinese 4-0 in the Coppa Italia. They are back in action at home in Serie A against Parma on Sunday.