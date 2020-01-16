Dodgers P Alex Wood Prefers Steroid Users over Sign-Stealers Amid Astros Scandal

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

In the eyes of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood, the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal is a bigger baseball sin than the use of steroids.

Wood offered his thoughts Thursday after new rumors surrounded Houston, and Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer concurred with the sentiment:

A person claiming to be Carlos Beltran's niece accused Astros stars Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman of wearing buzzers that would alert them about the upcoming pitch. ESPN's Marly Rivera reported the person making the accusations wasn't actually related to Beltran:

Bauer, who has implied in the past Houston doctored baseballs, tweeted he had "heard this from multiple parties too, for what it's worth."

Following an investigation, MLB announced Monday it was suspending Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for one year after confirming the team used electronic means in an attempt to illegally steal signs.

Not only were Hinch and Luhnow fired, but the Boston Red Sox parted ways with manager Alex Cora and Beltran is out of a job with the New York Mets before managing a game. Cora and Beltran were implicated in the scandal from their time with the Astros.

Wood has an added reason to be upset about the illegal tactics since he was a member of the Dodgers team that lost to Houston in the 2017 World Series.