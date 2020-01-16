Dodgers P Alex Wood Prefers Steroid Users over Sign-Stealers Amid Astros Scandal

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 04: Alex Wood #57 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after being removed from the game during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves during Game One of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

In the eyes of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood, the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal is a bigger baseball sin than the use of steroids. 

Wood offered his thoughts Thursday after new rumors surrounded Houston, and Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer concurred with the sentiment:

A person claiming to be Carlos Beltran's niece accused Astros stars Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman of wearing buzzers that would alert them about the upcoming pitch. ESPN's Marly Rivera reported the person making the accusations wasn't actually related to Beltran:

Bauer, who has implied in the past Houston doctored baseballs, tweeted he had "heard this from multiple parties too, for what it's worth."

Following an investigation, MLB announced Monday it was suspending Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for one year after confirming the team used electronic means in an attempt to illegally steal signs.

Not only were Hinch and Luhnow fired, but the Boston Red Sox parted ways with manager Alex Cora and Beltran is out of a job with the New York Mets before managing a game. Cora and Beltran were implicated in the scandal from their time with the Astros.

Wood has an added reason to be upset about the illegal tactics since he was a member of the Dodgers team that lost to Houston in the 2017 World Series.

Related

    Altuve Denies Wearing Electronic Device

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Altuve Denies Wearing Electronic Device

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Sign-Stealing Scandal Puts Mets in Limbo

    @ZachRymer tries to figure out where the Mets go from here

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Sign-Stealing Scandal Puts Mets in Limbo

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Beltran's Exit Is a Shame That Mets Fans Don't Deserve

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Beltran's Exit Is a Shame That Mets Fans Don't Deserve

    SNY
    via SNY

    In Typical Mets Fashion, Beltran's Ousting Was Completely Bungled

    MLB logo
    MLB

    In Typical Mets Fashion, Beltran's Ousting Was Completely Bungled

    USA TODAY
    via USA TODAY