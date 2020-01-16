Alyssa Nakken Hired by Giants as 1st Full-Time Female Coach in MLB History

Alyssa Nakken Hired by Giants as 1st Full-Time Female Coach in MLB HistoryJanuary 16, 2020
The San Francisco Giants announced the hiring of Alyssa Nakken as a Major League assistant coach on Thursday.
According to Kerry Crowley of the San Francisco Chronicle, "The hiring of Nakken, a former Sacramento State softball player, is historic as she will be the first female coach in Giants history and the first full-time female coach in the majors."
Kelli Johnson @KJohnsonNBCS
Excited to see Alyssa Nakken added to the @SFGiants coaching staff. She's been w/ the organization the last 2 years & is a former softball player at Sac State. Her focus will be in the clubhouse & helping create a strong culture. Good to see more women get opportunities in @MLB👏🏼
