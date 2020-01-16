Alyssa Nakken Hired by Giants as 1st Full-Time Female Coach in MLB History

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2020

DETROIT, MI - JULY 04: A detailed view of the special red, white and blue hat worn by San Francisco Giants players and coaches to honor Independence Day during the Fourth of July game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 4, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers defeated the Giants 5-3. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants announced the hiring of Alyssa Nakken as a Major League assistant coach on Thursday. 

According to Kerry Crowley of the San Francisco Chronicle, "The hiring of Nakken, a former Sacramento State softball player, is historic as she will be the first female coach in Giants history and the first full-time female coach in the majors."

                                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

