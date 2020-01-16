Alyssa Nakken Hired by Giants as 1st Full-Time Female Coach in MLB History

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants announced the hiring of Alyssa Nakken as a Major League assistant coach on Thursday.

According to Kerry Crowley of the San Francisco Chronicle, "The hiring of Nakken, a former Sacramento State softball player, is historic as she will be the first female coach in Giants history and the first full-time female coach in the majors."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

