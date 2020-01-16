Drew Rosenhaus Reportedly Parts Ways with Antonio Brown Until WR Seeks Help

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Agent Drew Rosenhaus has reportedly parted ways with free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown amid his myriad off-field problems.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Rosenhaus wrote a letter to the NFLPA expressing a desire to work with Brown in the future but only after the receiver seeks help.

Brown has been a free agent since the New England Patriots released him in September amid sexual assault and sexual misconduct accusations from two women. The NFL has been investigating the allegations for most of the 2019 season.

While Rosenhaus has been Brown's biggest public champion in the months since his Patriots departure, his behavior has become increasingly erratic. Earlier this month, Brown live-streamed a profanity-laced tirade aimed at his ex-girlfriend and police who arrived at his home for a domestic disturbance. It happened in front of his children, who were placed in a police car and taken from the scene.

As a result, the Hollywood (Florida) Police Department announced it was ceasing all ties with Brown and returned a donation he made.

Brown has also continued his controversial use of social media and recently released a rap video that included private footage of his workout with the New Orleans Saints. Rosenhaus is shown in the video with Brown, but the wide receiver says "this s--t is all a lie" in regard to the workout while speaking on the phone. He has also called the workout, which was likely set up by Rosenhaus, a "publicity stunt."

Rosenhaus had maintained he expected a team to sign the seven-time Pro Bowler when the investigation ends, but that seems unlikely now that Brown is without representation.