Drew Rosenhaus Reportedly Parts Ways with Antonio Brown Until WR Seeks Help

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2020

Sports agent Drew Rosenhaus is shown before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Agent Drew Rosenhaus has reportedly parted ways with free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown amid his myriad off-field problems.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Rosenhaus wrote a letter to the NFLPA expressing a desire to work with Brown in the future but only after the receiver seeks help.

Brown has been a free agent since the New England Patriots released him in September amid sexual assault and sexual misconduct accusations from two women. The NFL has been investigating the allegations for most of the 2019 season. 

While Rosenhaus has been Brown's biggest public champion in the months since his Patriots departure, his behavior has become increasingly erratic. Earlier this month, Brown live-streamed a profanity-laced tirade aimed at his ex-girlfriend and police who arrived at his home for a domestic disturbance. It happened in front of his children, who were placed in a police car and taken from the scene.

As a result, the Hollywood (Florida) Police Department announced it was ceasing all ties with Brown and returned a donation he made. 

Brown has also continued his controversial use of social media and recently released a rap video that included private footage of his workout with the New Orleans Saints. Rosenhaus is shown in the video with Brown, but the wide receiver says "this s--t is all a lie" in regard to the workout while speaking on the phone. He has also called the workout, which was likely set up by Rosenhaus, a "publicity stunt."

Rosenhaus had maintained he expected a team to sign the seven-time Pro Bowler when the investigation ends, but that seems unlikely now that Brown is without representation. 

Related

    Police Issue Warrant for OBJ

    Simple battery arrest warrant issued for Odell after video shows him ‘slapping an officer’s buttocks’ at CFB title game

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Police Issue Warrant for OBJ

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Surprise Draft Prospect for Every Team

    Possible 2020 targets who teams should prepare for

    NFL logo
    NFL

    1 Surprise Draft Prospect for Every Team

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    How the Smith Bros Saved the Pack 🙌

    @MikeTanier says the defensive duo could make Green Bay champs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How the Smith Bros Saved the Pack 🙌

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Greatest Conference Title Games Ever ✍️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ranking the Greatest Conference Title Games Ever ✍️

    Bryan DeArdo
    via CBSSports.com