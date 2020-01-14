Hollywood Police Sever Ties with Antonio Brown After NSFW Video, Return Donation

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Hollywood Police Department in Hollywood, Florida, announced Tuesday it severed ties with free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown after he was "very rude and disrespectful" to officers.

According to TMZ Sports, the department released the following statement:

"We made the decision to sever ties between Mr. Brown and the Hollywood Police Athletic League. We did not want our youth to be subject to this type of behavior nor emulate the actions of Mr. Brown.

"We will not take money from a donor that we cannot have our youth be proud of or represent our organization."

Brown previously donated money to the HPD's seven-on-seven football league and worked out on their Police Athletic League football field, but the HPD returned the donation after a recent string of incidents.

Per TMZ Sports, the HPD said Brown treated officers with "disrespect and disdain" when they responded to a heated argument between him and the mother of his children, Chelsie Kyriss, at his home Monday.

Brown live-streamed video of the encounter on Instagram. Brown used profane language and called the officers the N-word in the video.

The 31-year-old Brown has spent most of the 2019 season as a free agent after being released by the Oakland Raiders prior to the season and then released again by the New England Patriots after just one game.

Brown was traded to Oakland by the Pittsburgh Steelers during the offseason and signed a big extension with the Raiders, but his guarantees were voided when he missed practice time because of a helmet grievance with the NFL and then got into a verbal altercation with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock.

The veteran wideout signed with the Pats and played one game, but he was cut again following off-field issues. A woman filed a civil lawsuit against Brown and alleged he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, while another woman accused Brown of sexual misconduct and allowed Sports Illustrated to publish texts between her and Brown that she said were intimidating in nature.

Brown reportedly met with NFL officials in November in hopes of eventually catching on with another NFL team.

While he worked out for the New Orleans Saints in December, he went unsigned and is set to enter the offseason as a free agent.