Antonio Brown's Agent Drew Rosenhaus Believes Star Will Play in NFL This Season

Antonio Brown's Agent Drew Rosenhaus Believes Star Will Play in NFL This SeasonOctober 22, 2019
Agent Drew Rosenhaus said he believes Antonio Brown will play again during the 2019 season despite an ongoing NFL investigation into sexual assault allegations.
"I do expect Antonio to play again this season," agent Drew Rosenhaus said on CNBC's Squawk Alley. "Hopefully we will get the NFL investigation behind him in the near future and he can sign with a new team."
Brown has not played since being released by the New England Patriots in September. The NFL has not given a status update on its investigation, which began after two women accused Brown of multiple instances of sexual misconduct, including rape. Brown has denied the allegations.
No NFL team is expected to sign Brown until the conclusion of the league's investigation. It's possible the NFL will wait until the offseason to make its ruling, though Rosenhaus' public comments may offer an inside window to the league's thinking.
Rosenhaus has maintained there is interest in Brown from teams.
"I've said there is interest in him from teams that are looking for the investigation to conclude and I fully expect Antonio to be playing this season," Rosenhaus said.
Brown has stated his desire to return to the field on numerous occasions during his NFL exile. There have been no teams formally linked to the Pro Bowler, who has filed a pair of grievances to recoup more than $40 million in guaranteed money he lost with the Patriots and Oakland Raiders.
The serious allegations against Brown as well as his litany of football-related transgressions have halted what was one of the greatest careers for a receiver in history. He entered 2019 as the first player in NFL history with six straight 100-catch seasons, and his six 100-reception years are tied for the most in league history overall.
