Antonio Brown's Agent Drew Rosenhaus Believes Star Will Play in NFL This Season

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Agent Drew Rosenhaus said he believes Antonio Brown will play again during the 2019 season despite an ongoing NFL investigation into sexual assault allegations.

"I do expect Antonio to play again this season," agent Drew Rosenhaus said on CNBC's Squawk Alley. "Hopefully we will get the NFL investigation behind him in the near future and he can sign with a new team."

Brown has not played since being released by the New England Patriots in September. The NFL has not given a status update on its investigation, which began after two women accused Brown of multiple instances of sexual misconduct, including rape. Brown has denied the allegations.

No NFL team is expected to sign Brown until the conclusion of the league's investigation. It's possible the NFL will wait until the offseason to make its ruling, though Rosenhaus' public comments may offer an inside window to the league's thinking.

Rosenhaus has maintained there is interest in Brown from teams.