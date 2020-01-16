B/R Betting, Chad Ochocinco's Top Moments from Conor McGregor's Press Conference

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 16, 2020

Conor McGregor motions to the crowd during a news conference for a UFC 246 mixed martial arts bout, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. McGregor is scheduled to fight Donald
John Locher/Associated Press

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco stopped by the UFC 246 main event press conference Wednesday on behalf of B/R Betting to ask Conor McGregor whether he should bet on him prior to his highly anticipated return bout with Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone on Saturday.

McGregor expressed full confidence in his abilities to win and said that he's going for the knockout.

Ochocinco won't get great odds on a McGregor betthe Irishman is a -330 favorite ($330 bet to win $100), per Caesars Sportsbook. A $100 bet on Cerrone would net a $260 return with a win.

However, it's hard to place money against UFC's 13th-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in McGregor, even if he's been out of the Octagon since UFC 229 on Oct. 6, 2018.

Cerrone won't be a pushover by any means, and McGregor's predicted knockout could be hard to come by against a tough-as-nails fighter with 36 professional wins on his resume.

McGregor is the more accomplished fighter, though, and Cerrone is coming off TKO losses in his last two bouts.

Ochocinco also got a chance to speak with McGregor. The two covered a few topics, including comparing football training camps versus MMA camps and Ochocinco explaining the story behind his last name.

B/R Betting

B/R Betting
Video Play Button

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon

  3. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  4. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  5. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  6. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  7. NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year

  8. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  9. Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title

  10. Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?

  11. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  12. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  13. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

  14. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  15. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

  16. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  17. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  18. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  19. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  20. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

Right Arrow Icon

UFC 246 will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Related

    The Best Moments from Conor McGregor's UFC 246 Press Conference

    MMA logo
    MMA

    The Best Moments from Conor McGregor's UFC 246 Press Conference

    Kelsey McCarson
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Quotes from McGregor-Cerrone's UFC 246 Presser

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Top Quotes from McGregor-Cerrone's UFC 246 Presser

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Conor McGregor Says Kamaru Usman Has 'Sniff-the-Jockstrap' Fighting Style

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Conor McGregor Says Kamaru Usman Has 'Sniff-the-Jockstrap' Fighting Style

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Conor Sending Mixed Signals Ahead of UFC Return

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Conor Sending Mixed Signals Ahead of UFC Return

    Scott Harris
    via Bleacher Report