Ex-Saints DB Steve Gleason Receives Ovation at Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIJanuary 15, 2020

Steve Gleason, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) advocate and former National Football League (NFL) player, delivers remarks after being presented with a Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony honoring him in Statuary Hall at the Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

Former New Orleans Saints safety Steve Gleason was honored with a Congressional Gold Medal Wednesday, and the 42-year-old ALS advocate was met with a roaring standing ovation:

Gleason became the first football player to ever receive the honor, per Jeff Duncan of The Athletic, and his medal features him wearing his No. 37 Saints jersey:

Gleason was immortalized in 2012 with a statue in front of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome depicting his legendary blocked punt from the Saints' first game back in the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina. However, his lasting legacy has become his courageous activism since he was diagnosed with ALS in 2011. 

Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who was teammates with Gleason for the 2006 season, spoke at Wednesday's ceremony about the day he was told Gleason had ALS:

On Dec. 20, 2018, Gleason released a statement on his nomination for the Congressional Gold Medal:

Gleason joins the likes of Roberto Clemente, Jackie Robinson, Jesse Owens, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus as athletes to have received a Congressional Gold Medal (h/t Terri Troncale of the Saints' website).

Related

    Bill Vinovich Named Head Ref for Super Bowl 54

    Lead ref from blown PI call in Saints-Rams title game will call Super Bowl LIV

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Bill Vinovich Named Head Ref for Super Bowl 54

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Saints Fullback Zach Line Announces Retirement

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Saints Fullback Zach Line Announces Retirement

    Charean Williams
    via ProFootballTalk

    Why Saints Could Target Tee Higgins in Draft

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Why Saints Could Target Tee Higgins in Draft

    247Sports
    via 247Sports

    These Stars Are About to Get PAID 💰

    Projecting contracts for top young players

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    These Stars Are About to Get PAID 💰

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report