Cowboys' Drew Pearson Reacts on Video After Being Snubbed by Pro Football HOF

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2020

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1975: Wide Receiver Drew Pearson #88 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during an NFL football circa 1975. Pearson played for the Cowboys from 1973-83. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
Focus On Sport/Getty Images

While 15 former NFL players and contributors got to celebrate Wednesday's announcement that they were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Dallas Cowboys legend Drew Pearson was unhappy about being snubbed yet again. 

Pearson said "it broke my heart" when his name wasn't among those called for induction into the hallowed halls of Canton, Ohio. 

A total of 20 former players, including Pearson, were named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame centennial class. From that group, Harold Carmichael and Mac Speedie, who played end before wide receiver became an official position, were the only pass-catchers to get elected. 

Pearson is one of the best wide receivers in Cowboys history. The three-time Pro Bowler spent his entire 11-year career with the organization from 1973-83 and ranks fourth on their all-time list in receptions (489) and receiving yards (7,822). 

He was named to the NFL All-Decade Team for the 1970s and was inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor in 2011.   

Related

    Free Agents the Cowboys Should Retain for 2020

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Free Agents the Cowboys Should Retain for 2020

    Matthew Lenix
    via Inside The Star

    Big Names Who Could Get Cut This Offseason

    Seven players who may be on the move

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Big Names Who Could Get Cut This Offseason

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Post-CFB Natty Mock Draft 🔊

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Post-CFB Natty Mock Draft 🔊

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts

    Every New HC's Biggest Challenege

    How each new head coach should be evaluated next season

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Every New HC's Biggest Challenege

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report