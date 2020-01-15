Lakers' Anthony Davis Won't Shy Away from Physicality After Tailbone Injury

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

As he continues to recover from a bruised tailbone, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis doesn't intend to adapt his style to avoid physicality in the paint.

"It doesn't bother me," Davis said, per USA Today's Mark Medina. "Whether they try to be physical or whatever, I'll still try to find a way to impact the game."

