Bayern Munich Chief Rules out Timo Werner Move: 'We Have Robert Lewandowski'

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has all but ruled out the prospect of the German champions moving for RB Leipzig's Timo Werner in the January transfer window.

Salihamidzic has told German outlet Bild (h/t Kate McGreavy of MailOnline) that Werner does not fit into Bayern's style of play and could also be redundant in their squad due to the presence of Robert Lewandowski:

"Timo Werner is a good player who played an excellent first half of the season. However, we have Robert Lewandowski. Robert is a striker who fits our style of play perfectly. Robert has the ability to orientate himself in a tight space, the technology to move in tight spaces and to find extraordinary solutions with the ball.

"With his speed, Timo Werner needs more room, which he had in the system that Leipzig played. The system at RB has now changed, but it is still not as tight at the front as it is with us."

Werner's return of 18 goals in the opening half of the 2019-20 Bundesliga season is second only to Lewandowski's 19.

Add in the 23-year-old's six assists, and no player has contributed to more goals in the German top flight this term:

Werner has been vital for Leipzig as they have risen to the top of the Bundesliga. They have a two-point lead over Borussia Monchengladbach and sit four points ahead of Bayern in third.

Julian Nagelsmann's side pose a major threat to Bayern's seven-year hold on the Bundesliga title.

Keeping hold of Werner, whose contract runs to 2023, will be vital for Leipzig, and Salihamidzic's comments will likely be welcomed at the Red Bull Arena.

He has also been linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid, but Los Blancos are reportedly looking to sign him in the summer not the January window:

The winter break in Germany ends this weekend, when the fight for the Bundesliga title will begin again in earnest.

Leipzig host Union Berlin on Saturday and will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 13 matches.