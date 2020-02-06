Pelicans' Brandon Ingram Ruled out vs. Bulls After Suffering Ankle Injury

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram suffered a right ankle sprain against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, per Pelicans writer Jim Eichenhofer.

Ingram had 15 points, five assists and two steals in 21 minutes before exiting with 6:33 left in the third quarter. Josh Hart subbed in for the 6'7" forward.

Ingram is enjoying a career year, thanks in part to the on-court freedom afforded to him following his trade from the Los Angeles Lakers. He entered Thursday averaging 25.1 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 40.0 percent from beyond the arc through 46 games.

For the most part, the 22-year-old has also avoided the injury problems that limited him in his second and third seasons with the Lakers.

Shortly after returning from a groin strain in March 2018, Ingram was placed in the concussion protocol. Altogether he missed 19 games toward the end of 2017-18. He was out for the final 19 games in 2018-19 as well after being diagnosed with deep venous thrombosis in his right arm.

After winning the 2019 draft lottery and selecting Zion Williamson, the Pelicans had high expectations even after trading Anthony Davis to Los Angeles. Williamson's torn meniscus derailed those plans temporarily, and New Orleans sank to the bottom of the Western Conference.

Now fighting for a playoff spot, the Pelicans will have to hope Ingram doesn't spend more than a game or two on the sideline.