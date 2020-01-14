Warriors Rumors: Marquese Chriss to Sign 2-Way Contract After Being Waived

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Marquese Chriss #32 of the Golden State Warriors looks on in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center on January 04, 2020 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
The Golden State Warriors are reportedly planning to re-sign power forward Marquese Chriss to a two-way contract after they waived him last week. 

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reported the update Tuesday.

Chriss originally signed with the Warriors in October. He averaged 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 37 appearances (three starts) before being let go last week.

"I'm alright, man," Chriss told Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area about the Dubs' release. "It's in God's hands. It's going to be his decision to put me where I need to be to succeed in my life ... like I said, it's God's plan."

Golden State waived the 22-year-old California native in order to open a spot on its 15-man roster for shooting guard Damion Lee, who has taken on a major role because of the team's backcourt injury woes.

The moves, including the expected return of Chriss, give the front office more flexibility:

With the Warriors owning the NBA's second-worst record at 9-32, both Lee and Chriss should continue to receive ample playing time. The two-way deal means the University of Washington product will also see stints with the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors.

It's unclear exactly when the forward will rejoin the Dubs.

