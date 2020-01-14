LSU's Ed Orgeron Leads All CFB Coaches with Record $1.8M Contract Bonus Payout

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Winning a national championship helped pad Ed Orgeron's bank account as the LSU head coach earned the most bonus money among FBS coaches this season.

According to USA Today's Steve Berkowitz, Orgeron earned $1.775 million from the Tigers' playoff run, which culminated in a 42-25 win over Clemson on Monday night. Oregon's Mario Cristobal was the next-highest earner, making $1.175 million after the Ducks beat Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl.

Berkowitz provided a detailed breakdown of Orgeron's bonus structure:

$25,000: Sixth win, eligible for non-CFP bowl game

$250,000: 10th regular-season win

$100,000: 11th regular-season win

$100,000: Win SEC division title

$150,000: 12th regular-season win

$200,000: Win SEC championship

$225,000: Team plays in College Football Playoff semifinals

$25,000: SEC coach of the year by AP

$75,000: National coach of the year by ESPN/Home Depot

$150,000: Win College Football Playoff semifinal

$500,000: Win College Football Playoff championship

Orgeron can probably expect a pay raise in the near future. His $4 million base salary tied for 28th-highest in FBS and put him on equal footing with Chad Morris, who was fired by Arkansas after 10 games. Granted, his salary and contract incentives combined to offer him more money than all but five other coaches.

Orgeron most recently agreed to an extension last March.

At the time, some questions remained as to whether the Tigers could break into college football's elite under his watch. The team had 19 wins in his first two full seasons, but Ole Miss' 10-25 record with the 58-year-old at the helm hadn't been forgotten.

Orgeron obviously answered those doubts Monday.

Unlike with other prominent coaches, LSU shouldn't have to worry about Orgeron bolting for another job. It's hard to imagine the Louisiana native voluntarily working anywhere else.

But at some point Orgeron will presumably seek renewed contract terms more commensurate with his contributions. Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger already reported Tigers passing game coordinator Joe Brady had agreed to a deal that "is expected to more than double his current earnings of $410,000."