Rusev on WWE Contract Status, Plans for Big Show, Brian Cage-AEW Rumors

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Rusev Teases Upcoming Free Agency

Amid talk that his WWE contract may soon be expiring, Rusev recently updated his Twitter bio to say: "Soon to be free agent," according to WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton.

Rusev has since removed that line.

In November, Ryan Satin reported that Rusev's real-life wife, Lana, signed a new five-year contract with WWE. Satin reported at the time that Rusev and WWE were in ongoing discussions, but there has been no update on his status.

Rusev is in the midst of a long-running storyline with Lana and Bobby Lashley, which saw Lana divorce Rusev and marry Lashley. During their wedding a couple of weeks ago, Liv Morgan also returned and got involved.

Lashley beat Rusev on Raw due to a distraction created by Lana and Morgan outside the ring, but it was announced that next week on Raw that Rusev and Morgan will face Lashley and Lana in a mixed tag team match.

While the storyline has been maligned by many on social media, the videos have consistently been WWE's best-performing content on YouTube, garnering millions of views.

Some may argue that Rusev isn't being used to the best of his abilities, but he is part of one of WWE's biggest angles, which suggests that the company may have big plans for him moving forward.

If Rusev does not re-sign with WWE, he figures to have interest from many of the other top wrestling companies in the world, including All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

WWE's Reported Plans for Big Show

After missing all of 2019 due to multiple hip surgeries, Big Show has been a big part of Raw thus far in 2020.

Big Show made a surprise return last week to team with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe against Seth Rollins and AOP, and he once again teamed with Owens and Joe against Rollins and AOP this week in what WWE called its first-ever fistfight.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Daniel Yanofsky), Big Show was not initially meant to be part of the current storyline for an extended period of time and that the plan is for Rey Mysterio to get involved once again after his United States Championship feud with Andrade is over.

Mysterio will face Andrade for the title in a ladder match next week, meaning he could move on if he falls short.

Meltzer added that since Buddy Murphy joined forces with Rollins and AOP on Raw, it is possible that Mysterio will simply join the face team and Big Show will remain part of the alliance to combat the four-person heel team.

Since the Royal Rumble is less than two weeks away, the focus of the aforementioned Superstars may start to shift toward that, so it is possible that their storyline will essentially dissolve on its own.

Show seems like a natural choice to be part of the Rumble due to his history in the match, plus a showdown with WWE champion Brock Lesnar during the bout could be a quality attraction for fans.

Whatever the case, Big Show appears to be in good ring shape, and having the option of using him in certain spots when needed is a luxury for WWE.

Cage Reportedly Has Not Signed with AEW

Reports for Brian Cage signing a deal with AEW may have been premature.

After Cage's match against Rob Van Dam at Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill pay-per-view ended in quick fashion, Steve Bryant of SoCalUncensored.com reported Sunday that he had signed a multiyear deal with AEW.

Cage's wife, Melissa Santos, responded to the report on Twitter and said it was untrue:

Per PWInsider (h/t Yanofsky), Cage's contract with Impact has expired, but he has yet to sign with a company and he's mulling multiple offers.

It was added that the finish to his match against RVD was done to protect his health since he may have a torn biceps.

Cage is one of the most impressive athletes in wrestling, and he would be a huge signing for any company, including AEW.

The 35-year-old was a dominant force in Impact, as he held both the Impact World and X Division Championships. Before that, he was a big part of Lucha Underground and wrestled for several other independent promotions.

Cage was under a developmental deal with WWE from 2008-09.

Signing Cage would be especially beneficial for AEW since it lacks size diversity on its roster, but he figures to get big offers from almost every major company leading up to his final decision.

