Video: Odell Beckham Jr. Hands Money to LSU Players While Celebrating Title Win

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates in the locker room with Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers after their 42-25 win over Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Former LSU and current Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was in a giving mood following LSU's 42-25 win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game Monday night. 

OBJ handed LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson a wad of cash during the postgame celebration:

Jefferson finished the game with nine receptions for 106 yards and registered 111 grabs for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns on the season.

In a separate video shot in LSU's locker room, Beckham said he was going to sell Jefferson's game-used cleats for $200,000:

When money changes hands and college athletes are on the receiving end, there are always questions about how it may impact their eligibility due to the NCAA's stringent rules.

It may not matter in Jefferson's case, though, since he is eligible to enter the 2020 NFL draft as a junior and may do precisely that on the heels of a career year.

One LSU player who is guaranteed to get paid in the near future is Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow. The Ohio State transfer threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for another against Clemson.

He also set single-season FBS records with 60 touchdown passes and 65 total touchdowns, making him the clear favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL draft to the Cincinnati Bengals.

That means Burrow and Beckham may soon be AFC North rivals, although it remains to be seen what the future holds of Jefferson and Burrow's other LSU teammates.

