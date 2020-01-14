Dabo Swinney Praises Clemson's 'Unreal' Year After Championship Loss to LSU

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The No. 3 Clemson Tigers, reigning College Football Playoff national champions, saw their 29-game winning streak end when the No. 1 LSU Tigers defeated them 42-25 in Monday night's 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was grateful after the loss even though he hadn't experienced defeat since falling 24-6 to Alabama in the 2017 CFP semifinal:

Swinney delivered the same sentiment directly to his players on the field before the game, consoled quarterback Trevor Lawrence during the contest and gave credit where credit was due to LSU afterward:

Swinney came one win short of joining some elite company:

However, given the way Swinney's Tigers rebounded after losing in 2017, Clemson should still be in the conversation for next season's title.